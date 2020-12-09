First Look: ‘History of Swear Words’ Series Starring Nicolas Cage

Netflix just released the perfect trailer for the upcoming series, History of Swear Words. Oscar, Screen Actors Guild, and Golden Globe winner Nicolas Cage (Leaving Las Vegas) hosts the first season of the series which explores the origins of “nasty” words.

Netflix has set a January 5, 2021 premiere date, even though 2020 seems like it would be the perfect year for a series filled with and about swear words. Season one consists of six 20 minute episodes.

Joining Nicolas Cage as guest stars are Joel Kim Booster, DeRay Davis, Open Mike Eagle, Nikki Glaser, Patti Harrison, and London Hughes. Jim Jefferies, Zainab Johnson, Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Baron Vaughn, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. also put in guest star appearances.

History of Nasty Words is a Funny Or Die and B17 Entertainment (an Industrial Media company) production. Bellamie Blackstone guides the series as showrunner and executive producer. Mike Farah, Joe Farrell, Beth Belew, Brien Meagher, and Rhett Bachner also executive produce.

Series Description, Courtesy of Netflix:

An education in expletives: the history lesson you didn’t know you needed. History of Swear Words, hosted by Nicolas Cage, is a loud and proudly profane series that explores the origins, pop culture-usage, science, and cultural impact of curse words. Through interviews with experts in etymology, pop culture, historians and entertainers, the six-episode series dives into the origins of “F**k”, “Sh*t”, “B*tch”, “D**k”, “Pu**y”, and “Damn”.

Experts include Benjamin Bergen (PhD, Cognitive Scientist, Author of What The F), Anne Charity Hudley (PhD, Linguist and Educator), Mireille Miller-Young (PhD, Professor of Feminist Studies), Elvis Mitchell (Film Critic/Host of The Treatment on KCRW), Melissa Mohr (PhD, Author of Holy Sh*t: A Brief History of Swearing), and Kory Stamper (Lexicographer, Author Of Word By Word).







