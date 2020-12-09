‘Cobra Kai’ Season 3 Unveils a Full Trailer, Plot Details, and New Photos

In October, Netflix confirmed Cobra Kai season three will premiere on January 8, 2021 and announced they’d committed to a fourth season of the popular Karate Kid followup. And today we finally get our first real look at what’s in store for season three with the release of the official trailer as well as a batch of photos and the third season plot description.

The two and a half minute trailer reveals Daniel LaRusso will be reaching out to Johnny Lawrence to work together to train the kids. We also see Miguel opening his eyes in his hospital bed followed by snippets of Johnny urging him not to give up. John Kreese has taken over Cobra Kai and is teaching his students to be ruthless, while Daniel and Johnny have formed a Tango and Cash kind of partnership.

Cobra Kai features The Karate Kid‘s original stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka as grown-up versions of their characters, Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. The cast also includes Courtney Henggeler (‘Amanda LaRusso’), Xolo Maridueña (‘Miguel Diaz’), Tanner Buchanan (‘Robby Keene’), Mary Mouser (‘Samantha LaRusso’), Jacob Bertrand (‘Hawk’), Gianni Decenzo (‘Demetri’), Vanessa Rubio (‘Carmen’), and Peyton List (‘Tory’). Martin Kove reprises his role from The Karate Kid as John Kreese.

Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg write and executive produce via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Overbrook Entertainment’s Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett are also involved as executive producers along with Sony Pictures Television’s Susan Ekins. Series stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka are co-executive producers.

The Season 3 Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Cobra Kai takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (Zabka). Season 3 finds everyone reeling in the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between their dojos, which has left Miguel in a precarious condition. While Daniel searches for answers in his past and Johnny seeks redemption, Kreese further manipulates his vulnerable students with his own vision of dominance. The soul of the Valley is at stake, and the fate of every student and sensei hangs in the balance.