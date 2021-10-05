The first one-minute teaser trailer for HBO’s House of the Dragon, the much-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel, features Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon Targaryen. “Gods, kings, fire, and blood. Dreams didn’t make us kings…dragons did,” says the Targaryen prince. We’re treated to quick clips of fight scenes and a few closeups of key characters before the trailer ends with the confirmation House of the Dragon will premiere in 2022.

The first footage from the prequel was released during HBO Max Europe’s launch event.

House of the Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood and focuses on the House Targaryen 200 years before the events in Game of Thrones unfolded. Martin and writer Ryan Condal (Colony) co-created the series, with Condal and Emmy Award winner Miguel Sapochnik serving as showrunners. Martin, Condal, Sapochnik, Vince Gerardis, writer Sara Hess, and Ron Schmidt executive produce. Sapochnik directed the pilot and additional episodes. Clare Kilner, Geeta V. Patel, and Greg Yaitanes also directed some of the first season’s 10 episodes.

House of the Dragon Cast and Characters, Courtesy of HBO:

Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen. Viserys was chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal. A warm, kind, and decent man, Viserys only wishes to carry forward his grandfather’s legacy, but as we’ve learned from Game of Thrones, good men do not necessarily make for great kings.

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower. She’s the daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, and the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms. She was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his innermost circle; she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen.

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. The king’s first-born child. She is of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragonrider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything… but she was not born a man.

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen. The younger brother of King Viserys and heir to the throne, Daemon is a peerless warrior and a dragonrider who possesses the true blood of the dragon. But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air…

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon aka “The Sea Snake.” The lord of House Velaryon, a Valyrian bloodline as old as House Targaryen, “The Sea Snake,” is the most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros. He built his house into a powerful seat that is even richer than the Lannisters and that claims the largest navy in the world.

Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon. A dragonrider and wife to Lord Corlys Velaryon, “The Queen Who Never Was” was passed over as heir to the throne at the Great Council because the realm favored her cousin, Viserys, simply for being male.

Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, who loyally and faithfully serves both his king and his realm. As the Hand sees it, the greatest threat to the realm is the king’s brother, Daemon, and his position as heir to the throne.

Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria. She came to Westeros with nothing, sold more times than she can recall, and could have wilted…but instead she rose to become the most trusted – and most unlikely – ally of Prince Daemon Targaryen, the heir to the throne.

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole. Of Dornish descent, Ser Criston is the common-born son of the steward to the Lord of Blackhaven. He has no claim to land or titles; all he has to his name is his honor and his preternatural skill with a sword.

Milly Alcock as Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. She’s the king’s first-born child, of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragonrider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything…but she was not born a man.

Emily Carey will play Young Alicent Hightower, the daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, and the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms. Alicent was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his innermost circle; she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen.

Ryan Corr as Ser Harwin ‘Breakbones’ Strong. Harwin is said to be the strongest man in the Seven Kingdoms. Ser Harwin is the eldest son to Master of Laws Lyonel Strong and heir to Harrenhal.

Jefferson Hall is Lord Jason Lannister, the Lord of Casterly Rock and twin to Ser Tyland Lannister. He also. plays Tyland Lannister, a crafty and calculating politician, twin to Lord Jason Lannister.

David Horovitch as Grand Maester Mellos. He’s a voice of reason and trusted advisor to King Viserys.

Graham McTavish as Ser Harrold Westerling. Ser Harrold has served in the Kingsguard since the days of King Jaehaerys; he is a paragon of chivalry and honor.

Matthew Needham as Larys Strong. The younger son of Master of Laws Lyonel Strong, he’s brought to court by his father.

Bill Paterson plays Lord Lyman Beesbury, the Lord of Honeyholt and Master of Coin on King Viserys’s small council.

Wil Johnson as Ser Vaemond Velaryon. The younger brother to Coryls Velaryon and commander in the Velaryon navy.

John Macmillan as Ser Laenor Velaryon. The son of Corlys Velaryon and Rhaenys Targaryen.

Savannah Steyn as Lady Laena Velayron. The daughter of Corlys Velaryon and Rhaenys Targaryen.

Theo Nate as Ser Laenor Velaryon. The son of Corlys Velaryon and Rhaenys Targaryen.

Gavin Spokes is Lord Lyonel Strong. He’s Master of Laws to King Viserys and Lord of Harrenhal.







