Vanessa Lachey shows off her horseback riding skills on CBS’s NCIS: Hawaii season one episode four, “Paniolo.” Directed by Larry Teng from a script by Noah Evslin, episode four is set to air on Monday, October 11, 2011 at 10pm ET/PT.

Vanessa Lachey (Call Me Kat, Truth Be Told) leads the cast as Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant, Alex Tarrant plays Kai Holman, Noah Mills stars as Jesse Boone, and Yasmine Al-Bustami plays Lucy Tara. The first season also stars Jason Antoon as Ernie Malik, Tori Anderson as Kate Whistler, and Kian Talan as Alex Tennant.

Episode four guest stars include Moses Goods, Danielle Nuela Zalopany, Lauren Cook, Kila Packett, T.V. Carpio, Kanoa Goo, and Sir Cornwell.

“Paniolo” Plot: When a beloved Paniolo (Hawaiian cowboy) is shot while out riding his horse, Jane and her team must gain the trust of the Paniolo community to help find the culprits and protect the Paniolo’s life. Also, Kai tries to convince his stubborn father to see a doctor.

Season 1 Description, Courtesy of CBS:

The world’s most successful television series continues on the seductive shores of the Aloha State with NCIS: Hawai’i, where the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor, Jane Tennant, has thrived and risen through the ranks by equal parts confidence and strategy in a system that has pushed back on her every step of the way. Together with her unwavering team of specialists, they balance duty to family and country while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the sun-drenched island paradise itself.