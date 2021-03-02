Fox’s Summer Mondays Has an Animated One-Two Punch

Fox’s summer Mondays will feature an animated block consisting of season one of Housebroken and season two of Duncanville. The summer animated block will debut on May 31, 2021 at 9pm, following Duncanville‘s special two-episode premiere on May 23rd.

Duncanville comes from Amy Poehler, Mike Scully, and Julie Scully. Poehler, Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Rashida Jones, Wiz Khalifa, Joy Osmanski, Betsy Sodaro, Yassir Lester, and Zach Cherry voice the series’ main characters. Season two episode one will feature Poehler’s Parks and Recreation co-stars – Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Retta and Nick Offerman – as guest stars.

The new half-hour animated comedy Housebroken features the voices of Lisa Kudrow, Tony Hale, and Will Forte. Nat Faxon, Clea DuVall, Sharon Horgan, Jason Mantzoukas, and Sam Richardson also lend their voices to animated animals.

Fox offered the following description of season one and its colorful characters:

Housebroken follows a group of neighborhood pets and stray animals as they work through their issues inside and outside their therapy group. HONEY (Kudrow), a standard poodle, opens her living room for the group to come and support each other through the misery, mayhem and majesty that is being a pet. Honey also struggles with her own problems, such as her arranged (by her human) marriage with CHIEF (Faxon), a sloppy St. Bernard who enjoys eating socks and licking himself.

The group includes SHEL (Forte), a sex-positive tortoise with intimacy issues and a knack for choosing unconventional partners; TABITHA (Horgan), an aging Persian cat beauty queen, trying to adjust to life off the cat show circuit; THE GRAY ONE (Mantzoukas), a street smart cat who lives with about thirty other cats and has his one eye on Tabitha; CHICO (Richardson), a chonky, co-dependent and very naive cat; and the group’s newest member, DIABLO (Hale), an anxious, sweater-wearing terrier whose OCD causes him to hump everything twice.

Among the group’s other members are ELSA (DuVall), a power hungry, know-it-all Corgi, and fake service dog, who drives Honey crazy; NIBBLES (guest voice Bresha Webb), a psychopathic hamster who is mourning the loss of her mate (whose face she ate…and everyone knows it); MAX (Hale), George Clooney’s pig, a former actor and current status-obsessed a-hole; BUBBLES (guest voice Greta Lee), a horny, teenage goldfish who lives with Honey and Chief, and heckles the animals any chance she gets; TCHOTCHKE, a silent, and possibly magical, slow loris with a mysterious past, who uses a tiny cocktail umbrella to express his emotions; and JILL (guest voice Maria Bamford), Honey and Chief’s human owner.

