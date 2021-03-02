Gal Gadot and Chris Hemsworth are confirmed to present awards at the 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards to be held on Sunday, March 7, 2021. The Critics Choice Association (of which I’m a member) announced Kevin Bacon, Angela Bassett, Mayim Bialik, Orlando Bloom, Phoebe Dynevor, Morgan Freeman, and Jim Gaffigan are also set to present.

Additional presenters include Tony Hale, Chelsea Handler, Justin Hartley, Tyler Hoechlin, Jameela Jamil, Leslie Jordan, Javicia Leslie, Eva Longoria, Chrissy Metz, Mads Mikkelsen, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Jared Padalecki, Ashley Park, Kyra Sedgwick, Yara Shahidi, Elizabeth Tulloch, Courtney B. Vance, and Catherine Zeta-Jones will also appear on the broadcast.

In addition, John David Washington will present the fifth annual SeeHer Award to his Malcolm & Marie co-star Zendaya.

The 2021 awards will be an in-person/virtual hybrid hosted by Taye Diggs. The CCAs will air live on The CW on March 7th beginning at 7pm ET/PT (tape-delayed on the West Coast).







