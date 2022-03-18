Hulu’s spring 2022 lineup includes the debut of Amy Schumer’s Life & Beth, Elle Fanning in The Girl From Plainville, and season two of Woke. The streaming service will also debut the five-part limited series Candy (about axe murderer Candy Montgomery) and Conversations with Friends starring Alison Oliver, Joe Alwyn, Sasha Lane, and Jemima Kirke this spring.

Hulu just announced Captive Audience, a three-part docuseries, will premiere on April 21st. The docuseries chronicles the story of Ashley and Steven Stayner Jr, the children of kidnap victim Steven Stayner. They also confirmed Crush starring Rowan Blanchard, Auli’i Cravalho, and Isabella Ferreira will premiere on April 29th.

HULU SPRING 2022 LINEUP:

FILMS / DOCS

Deep Water – Premiere Date: March 18, 2022

Based on the celebrated novel by famed mystery writer Patricia Highsmith (The Talented Mr. Ripley), Deep Water takes us inside the marriage of picture-perfect Vic (Ben Affleck) and Melinda (Ana de Armas) Van Allen to discover the dangerous mind games they play and what happens to the people that get caught up in them.

Cast: Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas, Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Finn Wittrock, Dash Mihok, Jacob Elordi, Kristen Connolly, Rachel Blanchard, Jade Fernandez, Michael Braun, Grace Jenkins, Brendan C. Miller and Devyn Tyler

This is the story of how a story gets told, and how the media’s magnifying glass impacts the characters caught in the narrative. Siblings Ashley and Steven Stayner Jr. never knew their famous father Steven, the child victim of a shocking California kidnapping, who tragically died in an accident when they were young. In 1972, seven-year-old Steven went to school – and never came home. His mother Kay struggles to keep the media interested in the case, and to hold her family together. Then, after seven years, a miracle: Steven returns. The media can’t get enough of the story and frantically descend on the Stayner home – but this isn’t the Hollywood ending it appears to be.

Subjects: Jessica Dimmock (Director), Ashley Stayner (Steven Stayner’s Daughter), Ted Rowlands (Court TV Reporter), Todd Andrews (Actor “Cary Stayner”)

When an aspiring young artist is forced to join her high school track team, she uses it as an opportunity to pursue the girl she’s been harboring a long-time crush on. But she soon finds herself falling for an unexpected teammate and discovers what real love feels like.

Cast: Rowan Blanchard, Auli’i Cravalho, Isabella Ferreira, Tyler Alvarez, Teala Dunn, Rico Paris, with Aasif Mandvi, Michelle Buteau and Megan Mullally.

In The Valet, world-famous movie star Olivia (Samara Weaving) faces a PR disaster when a paparazzi snaps a photo of her with her married lover, Vincent (Max Greenfield). The hard-working valet Antonio (Eugenio Derbez) accidentally appears in the same photo and is enlisted to pose as Olivia’s new boyfriend as a cover-up. This ruse with Olivia thrusts Antonio into the spotlight and unexpected chaos. In this fish out of water romantic comedy, two worlds and cultures collide as both Olivia and Antonio start to see themselves more clearly than ever before. The Valet, directed by Richard Wong and written by Rob Greenberg and Bob Fisher, is the English-language remake of the hit French film.

Cast: Eugenio Derbez, Samara Weaving, Max Greenfield, Carmen Salinas Lozano, Betsy Brandt, Amaury Nolasco, Marisol Nichols, Diany Rodriguez, Tiana Okoye, John Pirruccello, Ravi Patel, Noemi Gonzáles, and Lunay.

SERIES

The Dropout – Finale Date: April 7, 2022

Money. Romance. Tragedy. Deception. Hulu’s limited series The Dropout, the story of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) and Theranos, is an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong. How did the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye?

Cast: Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes and Naveen Andrews as Sunny Balwani. Guest stars include Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kate Burton, Michel Gill, LisaGay Hamilton, William H. Macy, Elizabeth Marvel, Laurie Metcalf, Dylan Minnette, Alan Ruck, Sam Waterston, Michaela Watkins and more.

Beth’s life would look pretty great on paper. Impressive to everyone she grew up with. She makes a good living as a wine distributor. She’s in a long-term relationship with a successful guy and lives in Manhattan. When a sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past her life changes forever. Through flashbacks to her teen self, Beth starts to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to become. We’ll go on her journey towards building a bigger, bolder and more authentic life. Learning to express herself and living in an intentional way. A trip down memory lane is a strong source of trauma, comedy, and moving forward.

Cast: Amy Schumer, Michael Cera, Susannah Flood, Violet Young.

A SXSW Official Film Selection, The Girl From Plainville is inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter’s unprecedented “texting-suicide” case. Based on the Esquire article of the same name by Jesse Barron, the limited series explores Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events that led to his death and, later, her conviction of involuntary manslaughter.

Cast: Elle Fanning, Chloë Sevigny, Colton Ryan, Cara Buono, Kai Lennox, and Norbert Leo Butz.

Cartoonist Keef Knight is now a popular activist on the rise, but he’s facing a world where “woke” has become big business. Can Keef and his friends bring about real change, or is it just about the dollar$? And can Keef navigate this new world without destroying what he’s become? Inspired by the life and work of artist Keith Knight, WOKE continues to upend Black nerd and activist culture, deftly satirizing with a wink and a smile.

Cast: The series stars Lamorne Morris, Blake Anderson, T. Murph, Sasheer Zamata and JB Smoove.

The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to give truth to their stories. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.

Cast: Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

Candy Montgomery is a 1980 housewife and mother who did everything right—good husband, two kids, nice house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions—but when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom. With deadly results.

Cast: Jessica Biel, Timothy Simons, Melanie Lynskey, Pablo Schreiber, and Raúl Esparza.

Conversations with Friends follows Frances, a 21 year old college student, as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time.

Cast: Alison Oliver, Joe Alwyn, Sasha Lane, and Jemima Kirke.

The six-episode, half-hour Hulu Original comedy sees the foul-mouthed, chirp-serving, mother-loving, fan favorite “Letterkenny” character, Shoresy, join a senior AAA hockey team in Sudbury on a quest to never lose again.

Cast: Jared Keeso, Tasya Teles (“The 100”), Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat (“Tribal”), Blair Lamora (“Paranormal Nightshift”), Keilani Rose (“Flimsy”), rapper Jonathan-Ismael Diaby, former Montréal Canadien, author, and actor Terry Ryan, Ryan McDonell (“The Crossing”), Max Bouffard (“Letterkenny”), former Kahnawake Condor and MMA fighter Andrew “The Canon” Antsanen, legendary all-time tough guy Jon “Nasty” Mirasty, former ‘Canes centre Brandon Nolan, three time Stanley Cup winner, Jordan Nolan, Listowel’s Keegan Long and North Bay’s Bourke Cazabon.

KIDS & FAMILY

Madagascar: A Little Wild – April 4, 2022 (all-at-once)

New York’s favorite Habitat crew, Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria continue to have each other’s backs as they follow their dreams, no matter the size! Marty finally has a chance to become a Junior Ranger Zebra. Melman is chosen to perform an original song for his favorite animal country star, if only he can overcome some serious stage fright. Gloria finally gets a taste of the attention she’s always craved as the Habitat’s first-ever radio show host. Alex tries his paw at cooking, hoping to become a big time celebrity chef. And the whole gang helps Ant’ney convince his mom that he’s mature enough to build a nest of his own!

Cast:

Voice Actors:

• Tucker Chandler as “Alex”

• Amir O’Neil as “Marty”

• Shaylin Becton as “Gloria”

• Luke Lowe as “Melman”

• Jasmine Gatewood as “Kate”

• Eric Petersen as “Ant’Ney”

Guest Stars:

• Fortune Feimster as “Manager Cow”

• Patrick Warburton as “Ranger Hay”

Grug, Eep and Sandy enjoy a Crood-ific Daddy Daughter Day while Thunk, bored with the window-TV viewing options, creates a bit of real life drama. Even Gran rocks the boat when she declares it’s time to choose a new Thunder Sisters’ Queen! Meanwhile, pushed to their limits and ready to relax, the parents set out on separate staycations. But with the kids in charge, only prehistoric time will tell if the treehouse will still be left standing.

Cast: Voice Actors:

• Kiff Vandenheuvel as “Grug”

• Amy Landecker as “Ugga”

• Ally Dixon as “Eep”

• AJ Locascio as “Thunk”

• Artemis Pebdani as “Gran”

• Darin Brooks as “Guy”

• Matthew Waterson as “Phil”

• Amy Rosoff as “Hope”

• Kelly Marie-Tran as “Dawn”

The second season picks up six months after the events of Season 1, building on the mystery and drama of the inaugural season and welcoming new friends and suspects. In Season 2, when a Bridgeport classmate mysteriously disappears, Frank (Rohan Campbell) and Joe Hardy (Alexander Elliot) drop their new normal routine to get back to detective work. But when they discover the mystical relic they destroyed last year is still in play, it becomes clear their simple missing person case is actually part of something far more sinister. The Hardy boys and their friends must quickly learn who they can and can’t trust as they race against time to unravel the truth, and ultimately realize that no one is safe from their past.

Cast: The Hardy gang is back in action with returning cast Rohan Campbell (“Virgin River”) as ‘Frank Hardy,’ Alexander Elliot (“Locke and Key”) as ‘Joe Hardy’, Keana Lyn (“The Yard”) as ‘Callie Shaw’, Adam Swain (“A Million Little Things”) as ‘Chet Morton’, Cristian Perri (“A Simple Favor”) as ‘Phil Cohen’, and Riley O’Donnell (“Big Top Academy”) as ‘Biff Hooper’. Joining the cast this season are Canadian actors Krista Nazaire (“Before We Crash”) as ‘Belinda Conrad’ and Sadie Munroe (“Workin’ Moms”) as ‘Lucy Wayne’.







