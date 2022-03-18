Laysla De Oliveira Joins Zoe Saldana in ‘Lioness’

Locke & Key‘s Laysla De Oliveira has joined the cast of Paramount+’s upcoming drama, Lioness. De Oliveira joins Zoe Saldaña in a starring role in the new series from prolific writer/producer Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone, 1883, Mayor of Kingstown).

Laysla De Oliveira’s credits include In the Tall Grass, Guest of Honour, Acquainted, Code 8, and Needle in a Timestack.

Lioness is expected to kick off production in June with Tom Brady (NOS4A2) guiding the series as showrunner and executive producer. Saldana, Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and David Hutkin will also executive produce along with Geyer Kosinski, Jill Wagner, and Blossom Films’ Nicole Kidman.

Paramount+ released the following description of Lioness, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios:

“Lioness is based on a real-life CIA program and follows Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within. Saldaña will play Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives.”