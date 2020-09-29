Huluween 2020: Hulu Announces Its Halloween-ish Horror Program Lineup

Hulu’s annual Halloween event – “Huluween” – returns with new shows, a family-friendly new Madagascar special, and 30 Halloween-inspired short films. Hulu is also setting up a special outdoor drive-in theater event for horror fans in the Los Angeles area as well as a special online “haunted immersive experience” for adults.

The L.A. drive-in event will feature an immersive haunted drive-through and will be held at the LA Equestrian Center from October 22nd through the 25th. The event hosts the L.A. premiere of Bad Hair plus screenings of Hocus Pocus, Hulu Original Books of Blood, Beetlejuice, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and 1976’s Carrie. Tickets are now available via huluween.com.

“The Screamlands” online haunted house kicks off on October 8th and includes five themed rooms. You must be 18 years or older to visit the immersive site.

2020 marks the third year Hulu’s dubbed their October programming “Huluween.” Viewers racked up more than 6 billion minutes of “Huluween” programming in 2019, according to the streaming service.

New Hulu Original Series and Films Arriving in October:

Based on the collection of stories from Nathan Ballingrud’s North American Lake Monsters, upcoming eight part anthology Monsterland begins streaming on Hulu on October 2nd.

Books of Blood joins Hulu’s slate of Originals on October 7th, taking inspiration from Clive Barker’s acclaimed and influential series about a journey into uncharted and forbidden territory.

On October 16th, viewers can stream the horror-filled first season of Hulu Original Helstrom. The series brings the Marvel comics to life and follows the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer as they track down the worst of humanity.

Rounding out the impressive slate of terrifying Originals this October is the highly anticipated horror satire film out of Sundance, Bad Hair, debuting October 23rd. Set in 1989, the movie follows an ambitious young woman (Elle Lorraine) who discovers that her hair may have a mind of its own.

Hulu viewers looking to avoid spooks and scares can watch the family-friendly Hulu Original, Madagascar: A Little Wild “A Fang-Tastic Halloween” special from DreamWorks Animation, starting October 21st. After hearing spooky rumors about the new habitat resident – A BAT – Marty is determined to protect his friends from the newcomer. But when the bat helps him out of a tough situation, Marty learns it’s better to get to know someone rather than judge them on false stereotypes.

Additional Original Huluween content includes Babak Anvari’s Wounds starring Armie Hammer, Zazie Beetz and Dakota Johnson, the zombie flick Little Monsters starring Lupita Nyong’o and Josh Gad, and 22 hair-raising installments of the thriller/horror event series Into the Dark from prolific, award-winning producer Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Television.







