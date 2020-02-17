The full trailer for Netflix’s I Am Not Okay With This starts with a bloody teenage girl running from the cops while a voiceover makes a note to her diary to, well, go f**k itself. From that bizarre opening, the teen is catapulted to a normal school day where’s she’s describing herself as a boring 17-year-old white girl who isn’t special. However, we soon learn that’s not exactly the truth when she begins to display superpowers.

I Am Not Okay With This is based on a graphic novel by Charles Forsman (author of The End of the F***ing World, Celebrated Summer) and stars Sophia Lillis (the It franchise) as the not-so-boring white girl, Sydney. The cast also includes Wyatt Oleff (It) as Stanley Barber, Sofia Bryant (The Good Wife) as Dina, and Kathleen Rose Perkins (You’re The Worst) as Maggie. Aidan Wojtak-Hissong (The Mission) plays Liam and Richard Ellis (Veronica Mars) is Brad Lewis.

Jonathan Entwistle (The End of the F***ing World) co-created the series and serves as director and executive producer. Co-creator Christy Hall writes and executive produces. Additional executive producers include Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen, and Josh Barry.

Season one consists of seven 30-minute episodes. Netflix has set a February 26, 2020 premiere date.

The Plot:

“I Am Not Okay With This is an irreverent origin story that follows a teenage girl who’s navigating the trials and tribulations of high school, all while dealing with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality, and mysterious superpowers just beginning to awaken deep within her.”