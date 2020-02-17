The Sinner Season 3 Episode 3 Photos: Preview of “Part III”

USA Network’s The Sinner season three focuses on a car crash and the subsequent coverup of what happened in the moments leading up to the fatal accident. The plot thickens as Detective Ambrose exposes new details in episode three, “Part III,” set to air on February 20, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

The third season cast includes Bill Pullman as Detective Harry Ambrose, Matt Bomer as Jamie Burns, Parisa Fitz-Henley (Midnight, Texas) as Leela Burns, Jessica Hecht (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) as Sonya, Eddie Martinez (The Infiltrators) as Vic Soto, and Chris Messina (Sharp Objects) as Nick Haas. Derek Simonds is the showrunner and executive produces with Jessica Biel, Michelle Purple, Charlie Gogolak, Willie Reale, and Adam Bernstein.

“Part III” Plot – Ambrose investigates Jamie’s past. Leela gives birth as Jamie’s anxiety reaches a breaking point.

Season 3 Details, Courtesy of USA Network:

“The Sinner’s third installment follows Detective Harry Ambrose (Pullman) as he begins a routine investigation of a tragic car accident on the outskirts of Dorchester, in upstate New York. Ambrose uncovers a hidden crime that pulls him into the most dangerous and disturbing case of his career.”