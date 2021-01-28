‘I Can See Your Voice’ Gets a Second Season Order from Fox

Fox’s unscripted music guessing game, I Can See Your Voice, will stick around for a second season. The network’s given the series a second season renewal, with Ken Jeong (The Masked Singer) set to return as host for the new season.

Jeong will also continue to serve as an executive producer on the upcoming second season.

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Cheryl Hines are confirmed to return as the permanent celebrity detectives. Bailon-Houghton and Hines were joined by Joel McHale, Niecy Nash, Rick Springfield, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, and Katharine McPhee throughout season one as special guests. Fox hasn’t revealed who we can expect to show up as celebrity guests in season two.

Debuting in September 2020, I Can See Your Voice ranked as the top new 2020-2021 entertainment series among adults 18 through 34 according to Fox.

“I Can See Your Voice is such a deeply fun and genuinely suspenseful show, with the amazing Ken Jeong at the heart of it,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment. “We are so grateful to our producers, James McKinlay and Craig Plestis, along with the entire crew, who brought this show to life and are working to make Season Two even bigger and better.”

Season two will join Fox’s primetime lineup later this year.

The Plot, Courtesy of Fox:

I Can See Your Voice features Emmy Award-nominated actress Cheryl Hines and Daytime Emmy Award-winning television host and vocalist Adrienne Bailon-Houghton as they join a rotating panel of celebrity detectives, comprised of comedians and pop culture experts, and a musical superstar to help one contestant tell the difference between good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note.

With $100,000 on the line, the contestant will attempt to weed out the bad “Secret Voices” from the good, based on a mystifying lip-synch challenge, interrogation and a series of clues. In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks will reveal if they are good or bad in a duet performance with the musical superstar, resulting in an amazing musical collaboration – or a totally hilarious train wreck.







