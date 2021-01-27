Keke Palmer (Disney+’s The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder) is confirmed to host Disney+’s new food competition series, Foodtastic. Palmer will also serve as an executive producer of the 11 episode first season which is expected to premiere sometime later this year.

Palmer will be joined by NYC’s City Cakes founder Chef Benny Rivera and FLOUR SHOP founder Amirah Kassem as judges.

Filming is currently underway on the new competition show produced by Endemol Shine North America. In addition to Keke Palmer, Josh Silberman, Sarah Happel Jackson, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, and Michael Heyerman are on board as executive producers.

Keke Palmer’s credits include Hustlers, GMA3: Strahan, Sarah and Keke, Scream: The TV Series, Star, and Berlin Station. Palmer recently completed work on the dramatic thriller Alice written and directed by Krystin Ver Linden and co-starring Alicia Witt, Common, and Jonny Lee Miller.

Disney+ issued the following description of Foodtastic:

Foodtastic is an unscripted build competition series for Disney+ where teams of contestants are challenged to create whimsical, larger-than-life, Disney-inspired works of art made out of all types of food including everything from cheese and butter to fruits and vegetables.

In each self-contained episode, three teams of food artists transform iconic characters into extravagant masterpieces that tell a story from Disney’s legendary IP. These food sculptures will be judged purely on their design, technical skills and narrative, and not by taste. Unused food from each competition will be donated to local food banks.







