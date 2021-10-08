‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Original Cast Appear During the Series’ NYCC Panel

Amazon’s I Know What You Did Last Summer New York Comic Con presentation included not just the stars of the upcoming series but also four familiar faces from the horror film that inspired the series. Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Ryan Phillippe all put in appearances during the half hour virtual panel presentation on Friday, October 8, 2021.

The film’s original cast members lent their support to the series in short videos during the panel. And series creator Sara Goodman even teased there’s a possibility someone from the film could end up in season two – if Amazon gives them a second season. “I’m going to say that in season one there may be an opening for that for in season two,” said Goodman.

The cast of season one includes Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, and Brooke Bloom. Goodman writes and serves as an executive producer along with Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Erik Feig, Peter Guber, James Wan, Michael Clear, Rob Hackett, Craig William Macneill, and Shay Hatten. The series is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.

I Know What You Did Last Summer will release the first four episodes exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, October 15, 2021. New episodes arrive on subsequent Fridays, with the season one finale set for November 12th.

The Plot, Courtesy of Amazon:

I Know What You Did Last Summer is based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel, which was also the basis of the iconic 1997 film. One year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer. As they try to piece together who’s after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town — and themselves. Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly.