HBO has released the official trailer for the stand-up special, Ricky Velez: Here’s Everything. The 2021 hour-long special marks the actor/comedian’s first HBO comedy special and is set to premiere on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

Ricky Velez (The King of Staten Island) wrote and executive produced the special, with Judd Apatow, Pete Davidson, Josh Church, and Neal Marshall executive producing. RadicalMedia’s Meredith Bennett, Jon Kamen, and Dave Sirulnick also serve as executive producers.

Ricky Velez: Here’s Everything was directed and produced by Michael Bonfiglio. The special was shot in Brooklyn Steel in New York City in front of a “COVID-19 protocol-compliant audience,” per HBO.

Velez credits include The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, Master of None, and This Week at the Comedy Cellar. He was named as one of Variety’s “Ten Comics to Watch” and Caroline’s Comedy Club’s dubbed him “New York’s Funniest Comedian.”

Ricky Velez: Here’s Everything Description:

Comedian and actor Ricky Velez bares it all with his honest lens and down to earth perspective in his first hour-long HBO comedy special. Ricky Velez showcases his ability to relate through comedy as he delivers a hilarious set integral to his Queens, NY upbringing.