Amazon Prime Video’s just dropped the first four photos from the upcoming series adaptation of Lois Duncan’s novel, I Know What You Did Last Summer. The photos arrived along with confirmation the horror series will premiere on October 15, 2021. Prime Video will release the first four episodes on that date, followed by new episodes on subsequent Fridays.

The eight episode first season will finish up on November 12th.

Season one stars Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, and Sebastian Amoruso. The cast also includes Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, and Brooke Bloom.

Executive producer Sara Goodman adapted Duncan’s novel for the series. Duncan’s book was previously adapted into a feature film starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr, Ryan Phillippe, and Jennifer Love Hewitt. The R-rated thriller hit theaters in October 1997 and was followed by the sequel, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, in 1998.

Erik Feig, Peter Guber, Craig William Macneill, Shay Hatten and Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty executive produce. Atomic Monster’s James Wan, Michael Clear, and Rob Hackett also serve as executive producers. The series is an Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television production.

Amazon released the following description of the series:

“One year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer. As they try to piece together who’s after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town – and themselves. Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly.”