‘Fantasy Island’ Season 1 Episode 2 Photos, Plot, Cast, and Air Date

Season one of Fox’s Fantasy Island kicked off with an episode featuring Prodigal Son‘s Bellamy Young attempting to come to terms with the source of her eating disorder. A second storyline involved an elderly couple hoping to go back in time to the early days of their relationship before the wife, Ruby Akuda, was diagnosed with a terminal illness. As their vacation came to an end, Ruby was offered the opportunity to join the staff and remain on the island.

Up next, season one episode two – “His And Hers/The Heartbreak Hotel” – will air on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT.

The cast of the reboot is led by Roselyn Sánchez as Elena Roarke, a descendant of the iconic Mr. Roarke. Kiara Barnes (The Bold and the Beautiful) plays Ruby Akuda and John Gabriel Rodriguez (Rosewood) is Javier. Episode two’s guest stars include Dave Annable, Odette Annable, and Francois Chau.

“His And Hers/The Heartbreak Hotel” Plot: Two adventurers whose marriage has grown stale want to have the ultimate adventure together. Meanwhile, after sleeping for 35 years, widower Brent (Chau), must decide if he is ready to face his grief awake.

Series Description, Courtesy of Fox:

Fantasy Island takes place at a luxury resort, where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. Delving into the ‘what if’ questions – both big and small – that keep us awake at night, each episode will tell emotional, provocative stories about people who arrive with dreams and desires and depart enlightened and transformed through the magical realism of Fantasy Island.

Serving as steward of this mysterious island is Elena Roarke (Sanchez), a descendant of the iconic Mr. Roarke. Elena set aside her own ambitions, and even the love of her life, to uphold her family’s legacy. Sophisticated, insightful and always charming, her calm exterior masks the challenges of the responsibilities she has assumed.

Assisting Elena is Ruby Akuda (Barnes), a young woman with an old soul who arrives on Fantasy Island with a terminal illness and is given a new lease on life there; and pilot Javier (Rodriquez), who also is the head of island transportation and a jack of all trades.