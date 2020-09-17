‘Industry’ Teaser Trailer: HBO’s New Drama’s Set in the World of High Finance

The official teaser trailer’s arrived for HBO’s upcoming dramatic series, Industry. The eight-episode season is set to debut on Monday, November 9, 2020 and follows a group of ambitious graduates as they struggle to make their way in an ultra competitive environment.

New episodes will air on Mondays at 10pm ET/PT on HBO and will also stream on HBO Max.

The cast includes Myha’la Herrold (Modern Love), Marisa Abela (Cobra), Harry Lawtey (The Letter for the King), David Jonsson (Deep State), and Nabhaan Rizwan (Informer). Conor MacNeill (101 Dalmatian Street), Freya Mavor (The ABC Murders), Will Tudor (Game of Thrones), and Ken Leung (The Blacklist) also star in season one.

Industry comes from first-time series creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay. Writers Down and Kay executive produce with Jane Tranter, Lachlan MacKinnon, Ryan Rasmussen, David P. Davis, and Ben Irving. Ed Lilly is a co-executive producer and Lee Thomas serves as a producer. Lilly, Lena Dunham, Tinge Krishnan, and Mary Nighy directed season one episodes. Sam H. Freeman and Kate Verghese join Down and Kay as writers.

The drama was produced for HBO and BBC by Bad Wolf.

The Plot, Courtesy of HBO:

Industry gives an insider’s view of the blackbox of “high finance” through the eyes of an outsider, Harper Stern (Herrold), a talented young woman from upstate New York. Following a group of young grads fueled by ambition, youth, romance and drugs, Industry examines issues of gender, race, class, and privilege in the workplace as these impressionable young minds begin to forge their identities within the pressure-cooker environment and sensory blitz of Pierpoint & Co’s trading floor, where meritocracy is promised but hierarchy is king.







