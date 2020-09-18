‘Devils’ Season 1 Episode 1 Preview: Photos, Cast, and Plot Details

Devils starring Patrick Dempsey and Alessandro Borghi is set to make its debut on The CW on October 7, 2020. The dramatic thriller was picked up by The CW to fill in a spot in its lineup caused by the Covid-19 production shutdowns. Devils, a Sky Italia and Lux Vide production, will occupy the Wednesdays at 8pm ET/PT timeslot this fall.

Nick Hurran directed the series’ first episode from a screenplay by Alessandro Sermoneta, Mario Ruggeri, Elena Bucaccio, Guido Maria Brera, Christopher Lunt, and Michael A. Walker.

In addition to Dempsey as Dominic Morgan and Borghi as Massimo Ruggero, the season one cast includes Laia Costa as Sofia Flores, Kasia Smutniak as Nina Morgan, Lars Mikkelsen as Daniel Duval, and Paul Chowdhry as Kalim Chowdhrey. Harry Michell plays Paul McGinnan, Malachi Kirby is Oliver Harris, Pia Mechler is Eleanor Bourg, and Sallie Harmsen plays Carrie Price.

“Episode 1” Plot: SERIES PREMIERE – Head of Trading Massimo Ruggero (Borghi) makes NYL bank millions by speculating on the Greek crisis, in the hope of getting the Vice-CEO position. However, CEO Dominic Morgan (Dempsey), who’s like a father to Massimo, denies him the promotion because of a scandal involving Massimo’s past. But the sudden death of a colleague shakes things up.

Devils Synopsis, Courtesy of The CW:

Based on the novel I Diavoli by Guido Maria Brera, Devils is an international thriller that follows Massimo Ruggero, the charismatic yet ruthless Head of Trading at NYL, one of the world’s most important investment banks, and his mentor, NYL’s CEO Dominic Morgan. After Dominic appoints another colleague over Massimo following a bitter promotion battle, Massimo finds himself named prime suspect in a murder investigation.

Fighting to clear his name, Massimo becomes involved in an intercontinental financial war and is forced to choose between supporting Dominic or going up against him.