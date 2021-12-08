‘Invasion’ Continues with Season 2 on Apple TV+

The first season of Apple TV+’s sci-fi action series Invasion will wrap up with the season one finale on Friday, December 10, 2021. However, the season finale won’t be pulling double-duty as the series finale. Apple TV+ announced today that the alien invasion drama has been renewed for a second season.

The subscription streaming service didn’t confirm when the new season will arrive.

Oscar and Emmy Award nominee Simon Kinberg (The Martian, the Deadpool films) and David Weil (Hunters) created the series and serve as writers and executive producers. Emmy Award nominee Jakob Verbruggen (The Alienist) directs and executive produces with Audrey Chon, Amy Kaufman, Elisa Ellis, writer Andrew Baldwin, and Boat Rocker Studios’ Katie O’Connell Marsh.

Season one stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shamier Anderson, Shioli Kutsuna, Firas Nassar, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Tara Moayedi, Daisuke Tsuji, and Sam Neill.

“I’m profoundly grateful to Apple for being so supportive every step of the way, and trusting us to make a deeply human, emotional alien-invasion story. And most of all I’m thankful to our amazing fans, without whom we wouldn’t have this opportunity to continue the invasion. I’m super excited about what we’re planning for season two, expanding our universe in the most intimate and epic ways” stated series co-creator and executive producer Simon Kinberg.

“From day one, we have been hooked on this unique, engrossing and very human telling of an invasion story which deftly explores how the lives of different characters around the world are impacted when Earth is under siege,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “It has been so rewarding to witness global audiences respond to the brilliant performances, the captivating mystery and the sweeping cinematic vision, not to mention some pretty terrifying alien intruders. We couldn’t be more excited for viewers to see what Invasion creators David Weil and Simon Kinberg have in store for these characters – as well as our planet – in season two.”







