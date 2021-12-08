The teaser trailer for Netflix’s series with the ungainly title The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window asks you to consider what would happen if you witnessed a murder and no one believed you. Starring and executive produced by Kristen Bell, the eight-episode season stars Bell as a woman who spends her time drinking wine and watching the world go by through her windows.

The cast also includes Michael Ealy, Tom Riley, Mary Holland, Cameron Britton, Samsara Yett, Christina Anthony, and Benjamin Levy Aguilar. Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson, and Larry Dorf created the series and serve as executive producers. Michael Lehmann and Gloria Sanchez Productions’ Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, and Brittney Segal also executive produce.

The half-hour series premieres on Friday, January 28, 2021.

Netflix released the following synopsis of The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window:

“For heartbroken Anna (Bell), every day is the same. She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her. But when a handsome neighbor (Riley) and his adorable daughter (Samsara Yett) move in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder… Or did she?

From creators Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson and Larry Dorf, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window is a darkly comedic, wine-soaked, satirical slant on the psychological thriller that will have you guessing who, what, where, why and how in the hell?! until the very end.”







