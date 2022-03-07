‘Is It Cake?’ Trailer Introduces Netflix’s New Baking Competition

Netflix’s trailer for the new baking competition series Is It Cake? is absolutely bonkers. Saturday Night Live‘s Mikey Day hosts the new show which pits incredibly talented bakers against each other in a competition to create the most realistic cake version of an ordinary item.

The trailer confirms two things: 1) Mikey Day should host more competition series and 2) I would suck at all aspects of this competition…except for the actual consumption of the tasty cakes.

Netflix has set a March 18, 2022 premiere date for the first season. And according to the streaming service, season one will consist of eight 40 minute episodes.

Season one’s competitors include Andrew Fuller, April Julian, Dessiree Salaverria, Hemu Basu, Jonny Manganello, Justin Rasmussen-Ellen, Nina Charles, Sam Cade, and Steve Weiss. Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Nan Strait, Dan Volpe, and Andrew Wallace executive produce.

Netflix released the following synopsis of Is It Cake?:

Deception is the name of the game for the world’s most talented bakers who will compete to create hyper-realistic cakes that look exactly like everyday objects – with cash on the line. But are they good enough to deceive a panel of celebrity judges… and you? You’ll be asking yourself ‘is it real?’ Or…Is It Cake?”