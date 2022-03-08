Lilly Singh to Star in Disney+’s ‘The Muppets Mayhem’ Series

Disney+ is ready to rock and roll with The Electric Mayhem Band, greenlighting a new Muppets series focusing on the band. Lilly Singh (A Little Late with Lilly Singh) is on board to star in the lead human role of Nora in The Muppets Mayhem created by Adam F. Goldberg (The Goldbergs), Bill Barretta, and Jeff Yorkes.

Disney+ describes Singh’s character as the junior A&R executive tasked with managing and wrangling the mayhem that is The Electric Mayhem Band.

Based on characters created by Jim Henson, The Muppets Mayhem will be written by Goldberg, Barretta, and Yorkes. Goldberg, Barretta, Michael Bostick, and Kris Eber will executive produce along with The Muppets Studio’s David Lightbody and Leigh Slaughter.

“The Muppets are renowned for quality, creativity, and unrivaled, fun storytelling for the whole family,” stated Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television. “We are thrilled to have Adam, Bill, and Jeff at the helm to bring all of these iconic and great new characters to life in fresh and dynamic ways.”

“Adam F. Goldberg is our resident Muppet enthusiast at Signature and getting to play in the sandbox with Bill, a longtime Muppet performer, as well as these beloved characters was a dream come true for him, Bill and Jeff,” said Jonnie Davis, President, ABC Signature. “Their take is fresh, fun, musical and of course, hilarious. We couldn’t be happier to be the studio that is helping them get the band back together.”

ABC Signature and The Muppets Studio are producing the series which will find the crazy rock band – Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone, and Lips on trumpet – recording their first studio album.

“We are so excited to bring the story of The Electric Mayhem Band to the front and center of this new series. They’ve been entertaining audiences since The Muppet Show, which debuted 45 years ago, so it’s wonderful that these characters are finally getting to play lead rather than supporting roles,” said David Lightbody, executive producer and senior vice president of Disney Live Entertainment and The Muppets Studio.







