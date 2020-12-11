‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Renewed Through Season 18

FX Networks’ It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is set to become the longest-running live-action comedy in history. The network just renewed the critically acclaimed half-hour comedy series for four additional seasons: 15, 16, 17, and 18.

FX reports It’s Always Sunny will take over The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet‘s place in the top spot once its 15th season airs next year. Ozzie & Harriet aired for 14 seasons, beginning in October 1952 and ending in March 1966.

“The pitch for Sunny came into FX within the first few weeks of my joining the company in 2004,” said John Landgraf, Chairman, FX Entertainment and FX Productions. “I was 42 and Rob McElhenney was 27. Rob McElhenney is now 43 and, strangely, I’m now 44 — but I’m still at FX and he (with his original partners) is still running Sunny and will be for at least 4 more seasons. That kind of thing just does not happen in live action TV.”

Series creator Rob McElhenney stars alongside Glenn Howerton (“Dennis”), Charlie Day (“Charlie”), Kaitlin Olson (“Dee”), and Danny DeVito (“Frank”). McElhenney also executive produces with Howerton, Day, Michael Rotenberg, and Nick Frenkel.

“When we first pitched Sunny, we saw it as a 36-season arc,” explained McElhenney. “We are so excited to be halfway there.”

According to FX Network, fans of the popular comedy have spent more than 1.5 billion hours watching it since its premiere in 2005.

“We have absolutely cherished our partnership with Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton and Charlie Day,” stated Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment. “It’s extraordinary how with each new season they and their collaborators Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito continue to make episodes that stand with the show’s very best and most classic. We’re happy the forecast will remain Sunny for years to come.”

The Plot:

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia follows the misguided dreams and blundered schemes of everyone’s favorite bar owners – The Gang at Paddy’s Pub – Mac (McElhenney), Dennis (Howerton), Charlie (Day), Dee (Olson), and Frank (DeVito).







