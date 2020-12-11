‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Clip Welcomes Back Sabrina’s Original Aunts

Netflix’s new clip from season four of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina brings back two very familiar faces from the ’90s Sabrina series. A warm welcome back to Sabrina the Teenage Witch‘s original aunties: Beth Broderick as Zelda Spellman and Caroline Rhea as Hilda Spellman.

The two aunts pop up in what appears to be a freaky trip to an alternative universe, complete with an annoying laugh track.

Kiernan Shipka returns to lead the cast as Sabrina for the series’ fourth and final season. Miranda Otto reprises her role as Zelda Spellman, Ross Lynch is Harvey Kinkle, and Lucy Davis plays Hilda Spellman. Chance Perdomo stars as Ambrose Spellman, Michelle Gomez is Mary Wardwell/Madam Satan, Jaz Sinclair is Rosalind Walker, Lachlan Watson is Susie Putnam, and Gavin Leatherwood plays Nicholas Scratch.

The cast also includes Tati Gabrielle as Prudence Night, Abigail Cowen as Dorcas, and Richard Coyle as Father Faustus Blackwood.

Netflix will launch the final eight-episode season on December 31, 2020.

Archie Comics Chief Creative Officer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale) is the showrunner and executive produces with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater, and Lee Toland Krieger. The series is a Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Season 4 Details, Courtesy of Netflix:

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina re-imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Over the course of Part 4’s eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to…The Void, which is the End of All Things.

As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?







