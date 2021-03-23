Jamie Foxx to Play Mike Tyson in Limited Series Based on the Boxer’s Life

Oscar winner Jamie Foxx (Ray) is set to star in a limited series spanning the life of boxer Mike Tyson. The limited series is an authorized biography and Tyson will be involved as an executive producer.

Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, Southpaw) will direct Tyson with Colin Preston attached to write. Academy Award winner Martin Scorsese (The Departed) is executive producing under his Sikelia Productions banner along with Jamie Foxx and Antoine Fuqua.

The project was originally planned to be a feature film.

“I have been looking to tell my story for quite some time,” stated Mike Tyson. “With the recent launch of Legends Only League and the excitement from fans following my return to the ring, now feels like the perfect moment. I look forward to collaborating with Martin, Antoine, Jamie, and the entire creative team to bring audiences a series that not only captures my professional and personal journey but also inspires and entertains.”

LBI Entertainment’s Rick Yorn, Ian Montone, Chuck Pacheco, and James Barnett are on board to executive produce. Sophie Watts and John Ryan Jr. from Mike Tyson’s Legends Only League will also executive produce alongside Mike Tyson’s wife, Kiki Tyson.

Jamie Foxx’s recent film credits include Just Mercy, Robin Hood, Baby Driver, and Sleepless. Foxx lent his voice to Pixar’s critically acclaimed Soul which will be competing against A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, Onward, WolfWalkers, and Over the Moon in the Best Animated Feature Film category at the 2021 Academy Awards.

Foxx’s television work includes hosting the interactive music game show Beat Shazam for three seasons (2017-2019) on Fox. His daughter Corinne was the series’ deejay.







