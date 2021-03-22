‘Them’ Official Trailer Mixes Real and Supernatural Horror

Amazon Prime Video’s just debuted the official trailer for Them, a new anthology series created by Little Marvin. The 10 episode series will premiere on Friday, April 9, 2021 and stars Deborah Ayorinde (Harriet, Luke Cage), Ashley Thomas (Top Boy), Alison Pill (American Horror Story), Shahadi Wright Joseph (Us), Melody Hurd (Trick), and Ryan Kwanten (True Blood).

Little Marvin is the writer and showrunner, and also executive produces along with Lena Waithe, Miri Yoon and Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment, David Matthews, and Don Kurt. The anthology series is a Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios co-production.

The Plot, Courtesy of Amazon:

Them is a limited anthology series that explores terror in America. The 1950s-set first season centers on a Black family who moves from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood during the period known as The Great Migration. The family’s idyllic home becomes ground zero where malevolent forces, next-door and otherworldly, threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them.