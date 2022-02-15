HBO Max’s Julia Child Series Details and Premiere Date

HBO Max will launch their new original comedy series Julia, based on the life of the iconic chef Julia Child, on March 31, 2022. The comedy will debut with the release of three episodes, with new episodes arriving on subsequent Thursdays. The season finale airs on May 5th.

The eight-episode season stars Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley) as Julia Child, David Hyde Pierce (Frasier) as Paul Child, Bebe Neuwirth (Madam Secretary) as Avis DeVoto, Brittany Bradford (Bernhardt/Hamlet) as Alice Naman, Fran Kranz (Homecoming) as Russ Morash, and Fiona Glascott (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) as Judith Jones.

Chris Keyser (The Society) is the season one showrunner and serves as executive producer along with series creator Daniel Goldfarb. Kimberly Carver, Charles McDougall, and 3 Arts Entertainment’s Erwin Stoff are also involved as executive producers. Todd Schulkin is the consulting producer on behalf of The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts.

The Plot, Courtesy of HBO Max:

Julia is inspired by Julia Child’s extraordinary life and her long-running television series, The French Chef, which pioneered the modern cooking show. Through Julia’s life and her singular joie de vivre, the series explores a pivotal time in American history – the emergence of public television as a new social institution, feminism and the women’s movement, the nature of celebrity and America’s cultural evolution. At its heart, the series is a portrait of a loving marriage with a shifting power dynamic.







