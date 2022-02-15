The Time Traveler’s Wife: New Photos with Theo James and Rose Leslie

HBO’s just debuted the first batch of photos from the upcoming television adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger’s bestselling novel The Time Traveler’s Wife. The six-episode first season stars Rose Leslie as Clare Abshire – the titular character – and Theo James as Henry DeTamble, the time traveler.

The cast also includes Desmin Borges as Gomez and Natasha Lopez as Charisse.

HBO hasn’t announced a confirmed date but said they’re targeting a spring premiere.

David Nutter (Game of Thrones) directs and serves as an executive producer. Steven Moffat (Doctor Who), Joseph E. Iberti, Sue Vertue, and Brian Minchin also executive produce.

Niffenegger’s novel was previously adapted for the screen in 2009. Robert Schwentke directed and Eric Bana played Henry with Rachel McAdams starring as Clare. That film, which currently sits at 38% rotten on Rotten Tomatoes, grossed $101 million during its worldwide theatrical release.

HBO released the following description of season one:

“An intricate and magical love story, adapted by Steven Moffat from the much-loved novel by Audrey Niffenegger and directed by David Nutter, The Time Traveler’s Wife tells the story of Clare and Henry, and a marriage with a problem… time travel.”