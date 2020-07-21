‘Julie and the Phantoms’ Announces Cast and Debuts Season 1 Photos

Netflix just confirmed the cast of their upcoming music-driven series, Julie and the Phantoms. Emmy Award-winner Kenny Ortega (High School Musical) directs and executive produces the half-hour series set to premiere on September 10, 2020.

Season one’s cast is led by newcomer Madison Reyes in the title role. Charlie Gillespie plays Luke, Jeremy Shada is Reggie, Owen Patrick Joyner is Alex, Booboo Stewart is Willie, Cheyenne Jackson is Caleb, and Carlos Ponce is Ray. The cast also includes Sonny Bustamante as Carlos, Jadah Marie as Flynn, Sacha Carlson as Nick, and Savannah Lee May as Carrie.

Dan Cross, Dave Hoge, and George Salinas executive produce, with Cross and Hoge also serving as showrunners of the nine-episode season. Kenny Ortega and Paul Becker are the choreographers. In addition to Ortega, Paul Becker, Kristin Hanggi, and Kabir Akhtar also direct season one episodes.

Julie and the Phantoms Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

High schooler Julie (Reyes) lost her passion for music after her mom died last year. But when the ghosts of three dreamy musicians (Gillespie, Shada, Joyner) from 1995 suddenly appear in her mom’s old music studio, Julie feels her own inner spirit beginning to reawaken, and she’s inspired to start singing and writing songs again. As their friendship with Julie grows, the boys convince her to create a new band together: Julie and the Phantoms.

From Emmy Award-winning director Kenny Ortega comes a fresh and exciting new musical series about embracing life’s ups and downs, following your dreams, and discovering the power of your own voice.