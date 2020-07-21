‘Van Helsing’ Season 5 Resumes Filming and Adds Kim Coates

Filming is now back underway on the fifth and final season of Van Helsing. In addition to announcing production is now taking place in Canada, Nomadic Pictures and Dynamic Television revealed Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy), Ali Liebert (Bomb Girls), and Steve Bacic (Gene Roddenberry’s Andromeda) have been added to the season five cast.

The first three episodes of season five were wrapped before the Covid-19 pandemic forced television and film productions around the globe to shut down. The vampire apocalypse action series is the first drama to get back into production in Canada.

Barring any further shutdowns, season five is expected to consist of 13 hour-long episodes.

“The safe and efficient return to production is a result of 12 weeks of tireless efforts on behalf of our entire executive team, producers, writers, directors and crew. This would not be possible without the round the clock consultation, drafting and execution of our safe return to work protocols with all the Unions and guilds. We thank them for their unwavering support and will continue to craft our execution plan as we enter a new era of film making,” said Chad Oakes, Executive Producer and Co-Chairman of Nomadic Pictures. “We understand the herculean responsibility to be the first out of the gate and will proceed with every cast and crew members safety as our first priority.”

The cast is led by Kelly Overton as Vanessa Van Helsing and includes Jonathan Scarfe as Axel Miller, Tricia Helfer as Dracula, Aleks Paunovic as Julius, Keeya King as Violet, and Nicole Munoz as Jack. According to the casting announcement, Kim Coates will play Count Dalibor, “the husband of Olivia who despite his best intentions, makes some disastrous choices.” Ali Liebert is on board as Nina, “a vampire with a colorful past that involves Julius, and a hidden agenda that entails a lot of death.”

Steve Bacic has been cast as “the father, a wild vampire who dresses in animal skins and has been hiding in an abandoned mine with a child.”

“Kim, Ali and Steve are incredible talents and we are thrilled to welcome them to our Van Helsing family. And we are especially ecstatic to finally be back to work with them,” stated Michael Frislev, Executive Producer and Co-Chairman of Nomadic Pictures. “We started on our Covid protocols and PPE collection shortly after shutting down. The entire cast and crew have been through our Covid safety training and were tested prior to going to camera. Our extensive and detailed protocols have been blessed by all BC unions, guilds, ActSafe BC and WorkSafe BC. We are ready and look forward to a safe and successful shoot.”

The Plot:

Van Helsing is a total re-imagination of a timeless brand, set in a world dominated and controlled by vampires. In its final season, Vanessa, Violet and Jack will risk it all to finally bring an end to the Dark One once and for all. The Van Helsings must figure out ways to escape and evade the various obstacles in their path to prevent them from their mission, leading to an epic final showdown between the Van Helsings and the Dark One.







