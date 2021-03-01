First Look: Jupiter’s Legacy Series Unveils First Character Images

Netflix just released a one-minute teaser video revealing a few of the key characters in the superhero series, Jupiter’s Legacy. The video shows comic book artist Frank Quitely’s drawings morphing into the actual actors who’ll be portraying Blackstar (Tyler Mane), Hutch (Ian Quinlan), Chloe Sampson (Elena Kampouris), Sheldon Sampson in 1929 (Josh Duhamel), and Paragon/Brandon Sampson (Andrew Horton).

The video ends with superheroes Lady Liberty/Grace Sampson (Leslie Bibb), The Utopian/Sheldon Sampson (Duhamel), and Brainwave/Walter Sampson (Ben Daniels) unveiled.

Netflix has set a May 7, 2021 premiere date for the much-anticipated series.

Mark Millar, Frank Quitely, Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, Dan McDermott, Steven S. DeKnight, James Middleton, and Sang Kyu Kim serve as executive producers. Additional cast members include Mike Wade as Fitz Small and Matt Lanter as George Hutchence / Skyfox.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

After nearly a century of keeping mankind safe, the world’s first generation of superheroes must look to their children to continue the legacy. But tensions rise as the young superheroes, hungry to prove their worth, struggle to live up to their parents’ legendary public reputations — and exacting personal standards.

Character Descriptions:

JOSH DUHAMEL is Sheldon Sampson.

Sheldon Sampson (The Utopian) is the storied leader of the superhero team The Union. But times have changed, and he doesn’t understand the world we live in anymore. Or his own family.

Walter Sampson (Brain-Wave) is Sheldon’s older brother. A man of vast intellect and cunning who, unlike Sheldon, isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty. Or bloody.

Grace Sampson (Lady Liberty) is Sheldon’s wife and one of the most powerful heroes on the planet. She doesn’t always agree with Sheldon, but strives to balance his ideals with the reality of the modern, often violent, world they live in.

Chloe Sampson is Grace and Sheldon’s daughter. Rejecting everything her parents stand for, Chloe has forged her own hedonistic path far away from them. A path that threatens to go against everything her parents have sworn to protect.

Brandon Sampson is Grace and Sheldon’s son. In training to assume the mantle of The Utopian and become the new leader of The Union, he struggles to live up to his father’s mythic legend.

Fitz Small (The Flare) is the heart and soul of The Union. Despite suffering injuries that ended his career as a superhero, he continues to be one of the most valued members of the team. And is often the only thing holding them together in the face of an increasingly hostile world.

George Hutchence (Skyfox) was Sheldon Sampson’s closest friend and ally before turning against him and the rest of his teammates in The Union. Now considered the greatest supervillain in the world, George plots his revenge on the teammates he believes betrayed him.







