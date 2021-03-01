Jeff Buckley Biopic Moves Forward with Reeve Carney Playing the Late Musician

There’s finally movement on the Jeff Buckley biopic, Everybody Here Wants You. Culmination Productions is on board to produce the film with Reeve Carney (Spiderman: Turn Off the Dark, Penny Dreadful) confirmed to play the popular singer who passed away in 1997 at the age of 30.

A Jeff Buckley biopic starring Carney was first announced way back in 2011. At that time, Jake Scott (Welcome to the Rileys) was attached to direct. Culmination reports BAFTA Award-nominated producer Orian Williams (Control) will now make his directorial debut with the biopic. BAFTA Award nominee Roberto Schaefer (Finding Neverland, Quantum of Solace) is the cinematographer.

Dionne Jones wrote the screenplay and Jeff Buckley’s mother, Mary Guibert, will be producing. Culmination Production’s Tom Butterfield is also producing along with Alison Raykovich, manager of his estate and VP of Jeff Buckley Music, Inc.

“This will be the only official dramatization of Jeff’s story which I can promise his fans will be true to him and to his legacy. Thankfully, my determination to assemble all the right participants, no matter how long it took, is about to culminate in the best way possible,” stated Guibert.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to step into the director’s seat to tell Jeff’s story,” said director Williams. “He is one of the most remarkable musicians of our time and I’m grateful to Mary, Alison, and Culmination for supporting and collaborating with me on this project. Dionne Jones’s beautiful script brings together all the elements of Jeff’s life into one intimate and visual story. I’m also looking forward to working with the immense musical and dramatic talent that is Reeve Carney.”

Filming is expected to get underway later this year.

“Jeff Buckley was a once-in-a-lifetime artist whose music touched people’s hearts and changed their lives. Sony Music has been honored to bring Jeff’s music to the world and now, Everybody Here Wants You is providing a unique opportunity to introduce Jeff to a whole new generation of fans,” said Richard Story, President, Commercial Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment.

