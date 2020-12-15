Kelly Clarkson’s Talk Show Will Run Through At Least 2023

Emmy Award winner Kelly Clarkson’s days are going to remain busy as she’s just extended her talk show through 2023. NBCUniversal Syndication Studios announced the popular series has been renewed for two additional seasons.

The Kelly Clarkson Show received an early renewal for season two after debuting as one of the most-watched new talk shows in seven years. According to NBC, The Kelly Clarkson Show averages 1.6 million viewers and is attracting a younger audience than most daytime series.

“One ray of sunshine in this wildly unpredictable year is that we get to continue to deliver to stations and fans, a show that brings people together,” said Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios. “This wouldn’t be possible without the heart and humor of the talented and dedicated Kelly Clarkson and our production team, led by the incomparable Alex Duda, both of whom are masters of storytelling. It’s easy to see why Emmy voters, critics and viewers have become such loyal fans of the show.”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show is one of the most optimistic success stories in first-run syndication. Kelly is a beloved performer and host with deep roots at NBC and we are delighted to have her continue to be a very important and treasured part of our stations’ programming,” stated Valari Staab, President, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations.

The hourlong talk show shot remotely from Montana and Clarkson’s LA home during the pandemic. Season two moved to the Universal Studios lot in September while following strict Covid-19 protocols.

Season one earned three Daytime Emmys as well as a Critics Choice Award nomination.

Season 2 Description, Courtesy of NBC:

In season 2 of her one-hour daytime talk show, multi-talented, Grammy Award-winning artist Kelly Clarkson uses her gift of connection to bring viewers something new: a fun, energetic show that breaks with tradition. In each episode audiences will experience an hour full of remarkable stories, celebrity guests, spontaneous surprises, humor, heart and, of course, good music! It’s like a weekday brunch party with a fascinating guest list of people who would otherwise never meet.







