‘Disenchantment’ Season 3 Shows Off a Trailer Ahead of a January Premiere

Princess Bean’s back and she’s in a bit of a mood in the two-minute trailer for Netflix’s Disenchantment. The trailer arrives with the announcement season three of the critically acclaimed animated series will premiere on January 15, 2021.

Netflix also served up a teaser poster for the new season.

Season three features the voices of Abbi Jacobson as “Bean,” Eric Andre as “Luci,” and Nat Faxon as “Elfo.” John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, and Lucy Montgomery also lend their voices to the upcoming third season.

The Disenchantment Part 3 Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

From the mind of Matt Groening comes Disenchantment, the adult animated comedy fantasy series that follows the medieval misadventures of hard-drinking young Princess Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci. Along the way, the oddball trio encounter ogres, mermaids, walruses, and lots of human fools all while uncovering the deeper mystery of Dreamland.

The excitement builds in Disenchantment Part 3 as Bean continues to grow into her power and own her destiny. As the fearless friends venture out to discover new worlds, they might just find there really is no place like home.

A Look Back at Season 2:

Picking up where we left off, Disenchantment Part Two delves deeper into the un-fairytale’s mythology and explores faraway worlds well beyond Dreamland. But one question remains: Have we really seen the last of the beloved Elfo?