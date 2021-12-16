‘Killing Eve’ Unveils Season 4 Photos, Plot Details, and Premiere Date

AMC Networks has set a Sunday, February 27, 2022 premiere date for the fourth season of the critically acclaimed, award-winning drama Killing Eve which, unfortunately, will be the series’ final season. The premiere date announcement was accompanied by a short video teaser, new photos from the upcoming season, and a season four synopsis.

Season four will air on BBC America beginning on February 27th at 8pm ET/PT, with each episode airing on AMC on Mondays at 9pm ET/PT following their Sunday debuts on BBC America. Subscribers to AMC Networks’ AMC+ will be able to check out season four episodes one week early.

The final eight-part season stars Critics Choice Awards winner Sandra Oh and Emmy Award winner Jodie Comer reprising their roles as Eve and Villanelle, respectively. The cast of season four also includes Fiona Shaw and Kim Bodnia.

Laura Neal is the final season’s lead writer and serves as an executive producer along with Sandra Oh, Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, and Damon Thomas.

AMC Networks released the following description of season four:

“After the emotional climax of Season Three, Eve (Oh), Villanelle (Comer) and Carolyn (Shaw) are in very different places. Following Eve and Villanelle’s exchange on the bridge, Eve is on a revenge mission, while Villanelle has found a brand-new community in an attempt to prove she’s not a ‘monster.’ Having killed Paul, Carolyn goes to extraordinary lengths to continue to chase down The Twelve and the person that ordered Kenny’s hit. This season follows our extraordinary women, each driven by passion, revenge and obsession, building towards a messy, nuanced and totally glorious series finale.”