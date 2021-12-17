‘How I Met Your Father’ Teases the Spinoff with an Official Trailer

Hulu’s set to launch the new comedy series How I Met Your Father on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. The series, a spinoff of How I Met Your Mother, just debuted an official trailer that sets up the story and introduces key characters including Hilary Duff’s Sophie who guides the show as the mom recalling how she met her son’s dad.

The season one cast also includes Chris Lowell as Jesse, a character described as “smart, a bit of an edge and cynical about love. He’s an aspiring musician who works as an Uber driver to make ends meet and lives with his best friend Tom.” The 10 episode first season will also star Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma. Kim Cattrall, Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes, and Josh Peck appear in recurring roles.

How I Met Your Mother‘s Pam Fryman directs the first episode of HIMYF and is on board as an executive producer. (Fryman directed all but a handful of episodes of HIMYM.) Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger are writing season one and serve as executive producers along with Carter Bays, Craig Thomas, and Adam Londy. Series star Hilary Duff is a producer.

The Plot, Courtesy of Hulu:

“In the near future, Sophie (Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.”