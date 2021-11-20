‘Kindred Spirits’ Season 6 Preview: Episode Descriptions and Air Dates

Paranormal investigators Amy Bruni, Adam Berry, and Chip Coffey return for a new season of Kindred Spirits premiering Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT. Season six will air on Travel Channel and stream on discovery+, and the investigators promise the new season’s one of the series’ most surprising thus far.

“The paranormal anomalies and activity we encountered rival nothing we’ve come across before,” said Bruni. “From potentially discovering a body in a basement to finding a 300-year-old haunted shoe – this has been the most unpredictable and mind-bending set of investigations we’ve ever done.”

“In this new season, there are more family cases, new experiments that will blow your mind and some of the craziest paranormal activity we’ve ever encountered I feel like the universe opened up Pandora’s supernatural box and we were lucky enough to be on the receiving end. We can’t wait for the world to see every spine-chilling moment,” stated Berry.

Coffey added, “Fasten your seat belts because it is going to get very spooky.”

In support of the upcoming season, Travel Channel released details on each of season six’s 10 episodes.

SEASON 6 EPISODE DESCRIPTIONS:

Episode 1 – “The Undertaker’s Secret”

Begins Streaming Saturday, December 18 on discovery+

Premieres Saturday, December 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel

Amy Bruni and Adam Berry investigate an old Masonic temple in East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, shrouded in mystery and local lore. Their hair-raising paranormal investigation with psychic medium Chip Coffey leads to the daunting realization that they may be investigating a cold case murder.

Begins Streaming Saturday, December 18 on discovery+ Premieres Saturday, December 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel Amy Bruni and Adam Berry investigate an old Masonic temple in East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, shrouded in mystery and local lore. Their hair-raising paranormal investigation with psychic medium Chip Coffey leads to the daunting realization that they may be investigating a cold case murder. Episode 2 – “Watch Over Me”

Begins Streaming Saturday, December 25 on discovery+

Premieres Saturday, December 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel

Amy Bruni and Adam Berry visit a Guilderland, New York, home suddenly plagued by paranormal activity. The discovery of an old shoe might have triggered the haunting, but the homeowner can’t be sure. They, along with psychic medium Chip Coffey, unseal the attic to find answers.

Begins Streaming Saturday, December 25 on discovery+ Premieres Saturday, December 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel Amy Bruni and Adam Berry visit a Guilderland, New York, home suddenly plagued by paranormal activity. The discovery of an old shoe might have triggered the haunting, but the homeowner can’t be sure. They, along with psychic medium Chip Coffey, unseal the attic to find answers. Episode 3 – “The Lurker”

Begins Streaming Saturday, January 1 on discovery+

Premieres Saturday, Saturday, January 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel

Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Chip Coffey investigate an 1850s manor in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, where an eyeless entity looms over sleeping guests. Bruni and Berry attempt an off-the-cuff experiment that bends paranormal reality so much they shock themselves.

Begins Streaming Saturday, January 1 on discovery+ Premieres Saturday, Saturday, January 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Chip Coffey investigate an 1850s manor in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, where an eyeless entity looms over sleeping guests. Bruni and Berry attempt an off-the-cuff experiment that bends paranormal reality so much they shock themselves. Episode 4 – “Tripwire”

Begins Streaming Saturday, January 8 on discovery+

Premieres Saturday, Saturday, January 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel

Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Chip Coffey investigate a tiny house in Newburgh, New York, with a huge paranormal problem. The mother and daughter who own the home tell stories of a ghastly traveler with eternal ties and of another, much darker, spirit.

Begins Streaming Saturday, January 8 on discovery+ Premieres Saturday, Saturday, January 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Chip Coffey investigate a tiny house in Newburgh, New York, with a huge paranormal problem. The mother and daughter who own the home tell stories of a ghastly traveler with eternal ties and of another, much darker, spirit. Episode 5 – “Toxic Relations”

Begins Streaming Saturday, January 15 on discovery+

Premieres Saturday, Saturday, January 15 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel

Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Chip Coffey investigate a century-old house in Little Rock, Arkansas, stricken by tragedy. The former occupants met a series of unfortunate deaths, and their spirits still linger in the home. This is more than a haunt – it’s a Victorian mystery!

Begins Streaming Saturday, January 15 on discovery+ Premieres Saturday, Saturday, January 15 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Chip Coffey investigate a century-old house in Little Rock, Arkansas, stricken by tragedy. The former occupants met a series of unfortunate deaths, and their spirits still linger in the home. This is more than a haunt – it’s a Victorian mystery! Episode 6 – “Carriage House Creeper”

Begins Streaming Saturday, January 22 on discovery+

Premieres Saturday, Saturday, January 22 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel

Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Chip Coffey investigate the second oldest structure in Vermont with a haunted past, but a fresh set of new owners are experiencing paranormal problems for the first time in their lives.

Begins Streaming Saturday, January 22 on discovery+ Premieres Saturday, Saturday, January 22 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Chip Coffey investigate the second oldest structure in Vermont with a haunted past, but a fresh set of new owners are experiencing paranormal problems for the first time in their lives. Episode 7 – “Tradition Dies Hard”

Begins Streaming Saturday, January 29 on discovery+

Premieres Saturday, Saturday, January 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel

Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Chip Coffey investigate an iconic New Jersey mansion that was converted into a museum at the request of a dying matriarch. Now, her family’s spirits haunt the museum. The team attempts to cross over into the spiritual realm to find answers.

Begins Streaming Saturday, January 29 on discovery+ Premieres Saturday, Saturday, January 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Chip Coffey investigate an iconic New Jersey mansion that was converted into a museum at the request of a dying matriarch. Now, her family’s spirits haunt the museum. The team attempts to cross over into the spiritual realm to find answers. Episode 8 – “Disorderly Conduct”

Begins Streaming Saturday, February 5 on discovery+

Premieres Saturday, Saturday, February 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel

Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and psychic medium Chip Coffey investigate escalating paranormal problems at a New York home undergoing renovations. The entities within are fiercely protective of the property and lash out when the team attempts to communicate.

Begins Streaming Saturday, February 5 on discovery+ Premieres Saturday, Saturday, February 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and psychic medium Chip Coffey investigate escalating paranormal problems at a New York home undergoing renovations. The entities within are fiercely protective of the property and lash out when the team attempts to communicate. Episode 9 – “Death Alley”

Begins Streaming Saturday, February 12 on discovery+

Premieres Saturday, Saturday, February 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel

Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Chip Coffey investigate the century-old Rialto Theater in Morrilton, Arkansas, haunted by a menacing shadow figure. Employees worry the uninvited guest may have come from a nearby alley rumored to be the site of many murders.

Begins Streaming Saturday, February 12 on discovery+ Premieres Saturday, Saturday, February 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Chip Coffey investigate the century-old Rialto Theater in Morrilton, Arkansas, haunted by a menacing shadow figure. Employees worry the uninvited guest may have come from a nearby alley rumored to be the site of many murders. Episode 10 – “Death Interrupted”

Begins Streaming Saturday, February 19 on discovery+

Premieres Saturday, Saturday, February 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel

The caretaker of a defunct Wisconsin insane asylum calls on Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Chip Coffey to help with a troubling new development. Recent renovations have awakened a ghastly presence, and it is stirring up unrest amongst the building’s resident spirits.







