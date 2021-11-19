NSYNC, 98 Degrees, and Boyz II Men Unite for ‘A Very Boy Band Holiday’

ABC is hoping to get audiences in the holiday mood by bringing together members of popular boy bands for the music-filled special, A Very Boy Band Holiday. The network’s set a December 6, 2021 premiere date for the one-hour special which will feature an assortment of boy band alumni singing classic holiday tunes.

A Very Boy Band Holiday will feature NSYNC’s Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Lance Bass as well as O-Town’s Erik-Michael Estrada. Nick Lachey, Drew Lachey, Jeff Timmons, and Justin Jeffre from 98 Degrees are taking the stage, along with Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman. New Kids on the Block’s Joey McIntyre and New Edition’s Bobby Brown and Michael Bivins will also be spreading holiday cheer.

ABC’s official announcement teased viewers can expect some special surprise guests as well.

The network released the following description of the holiday special:

“The special will debut a new original song appropriately titled ‘A Very Boy Band Holiday’ performed by *NSYNC’s Joey Fatone and Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris, a special performance of ‘This One’s For The Children’ by Joey McIntyre and his son Griffin McIntyre, as well as some of the groups’ hits and a mix of classic holiday favorites including ‘Let It Snow,’ ‘This Christmas,’ ‘Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays’ and more. It’s a festive night to reminisce, harmonize and invite families to curl up on the sofa together with a warm cup of cocoa, sharing a merry night full of falalalas.”