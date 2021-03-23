‘Koala Man’ Animated Comedy Series Greenlit at Hulu

It’s a bird…it’s a plane…it’s…Koala Man? Hulu will be extending its run of weird yet entertaining animated comedies with the announcement of a Koala Man series. Created by Michael Cusack (YOLO: Crystal Fantasy), Koala Man‘s first eight-episode season will introduce audiences to an Aussie dad who dons a koala-ish outfit to battle crime.

Hulu released a photo of the title character as well as a short description of the animated series:

“An animated family comedy where the patriarch lives a not-so-secret identity of Koala Man, an Australian suburban superhero with no powers but a burning passion to snuff out petty crime and bring order to the community.”

Koala Man joins an animated lineup that includes Solar Opposites (returning for season two on March 26th) and Crossing Swords featuring the voices of Nicholas Hoult and Luke Evans. The streaming service’s Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. arrives May 21st, with Marvel’s Hit Monkey currently in development.

Koala Man comes from Cusack, Benji Samit, and Dan Hernandez. Cusack is writing and executive producing, with Pokémon Detective Pikachu‘s writers Samit and Hernandez co-showrunning and executive producing. The series is set up at 20th Television Animation, and Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland, Princess Pictures, and Bento Box are also executive producing.

Samit and Hernandez have been collaborating since both were working on their undergraduate degrees at Brown University. Their television credits include Central Park, One Day at a Time, The Tick, Super Fun Night, and 1600 Penn. They’re presently working on screenplays for Addams Family 2 and Night Wolf which is set to star Kevin Hart.







