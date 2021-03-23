‘This Is Us’ Season 5 Episode 11 Photos: “One Small Step” Preview

NBC finally unveiled the first photos from This Is Us season five episode 11, “One Small Step.” Episode 10 welcomed back Phylicia Rashad as Carol Clarke and episode 11 finds Griffin Dunne returning to reprise his role as Nicky Pearson, along with Michael Angarano as the younger Nicky. “One Small Step” will air on March 23, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT.

The season five cast includes Mandy Moore as Rebecca, Milo Ventimiglia as Jack, Justin Hartley as Kevin, Sterling K. Brown as Randall, and Chrissy Metz as Kate. Susan Kelechi Watson plays Beth, Chris Sullivan stars as Toby, and Caitlin Thompson is Madison.

“One Small Step…” Plot: Kevin and Madison get an unexpected guest.

This Is Us Series Description, Courtesy of NBC:

Everyone has a family. And every family has a story. This Is Us chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their kids (the big three), Kevin (Hartley), Kate (Metz) and Randall (Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day along with Toby (Sullivan) and Beth (Kelechi Watson). This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance, and even death.