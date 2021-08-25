LaKeith Stanfield to Star in ‘The Changeling’ Series for Apple TV+

Victor LaValle’s The Changeling is being adapted into a series with Judas and the Black Messiah‘s LaKeith Stanfield on board to star and executive produce. The Changeling is described by Apple TV+ as a fairytale for grownups – “a horror story, a parenthood fable and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed.”

Apple TV+ announcement of The Changeling series order confirmed the talent behind the scenes will include Kelly Marcel (Cruella, Venom) and Melina Matsoukas (Queen & Slim, Insecure). Marcel is adapting LaValle’s bestsellilng novel for the series and will serve as executive producer and showrunner. Matsoukas is attached to direct and executive produce through her De La Revolution Films.

The Changeling is an Apple TV+ production by Apple Studios and Annapurna. Annapurna’s Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Patrick Chu, and Ali Krug will also serve as executive producers on the new drama.

Author Victor LaValle’s official website offers this description of his popular novel:

“When Apollo Kagwa’s father disappeared, all he left his son were strange recurring dreams and a box of books stamped with the word IMPROBABILIA. Now Apollo is a father himself—and as he and his wife, Emma, are settling into their new lives as parents, exhaustion and anxiety start to take their toll. Apollo’s old dreams return and Emma begins acting odd. Irritable and disconnected from their new baby boy, at first Emma seems to be exhibiting signs of postpartum depression, but it quickly becomes clear that her troubles go even deeper. Before Apollo can do anything to help, Emma commits a horrific act—beyond any parent’s comprehension—and vanishes, seemingly into thin air.

Thus begins Apollo’s odyssey through a world he only thought he understood, to find a wife and child who are nothing like he’d imagined. His quest, which begins when he meets a mysterious stranger who claims to have information about Emma’s whereabouts, takes him to a forgotten island, a graveyard full of secrets, a forest where immigrant legends still live, and finally back to a place he thought he had lost forever.

This captivating retelling of a classic fairy tale imaginatively explores parental obsession, spousal love, and the secrets that make strangers out of the people we love the most. It’s a thrilling and emotionally devastating journey through the gruesome legacies that threaten to devour us and the homely, messy magic that saves us, if we’re lucky.”







