‘Downton Abbey 2’ Gets Official Title and March 2022 Release Date

The Downton Abbey sequel formerly referred to as Downton Abbey 2 is now officially Downton Abbey: A New Era. Focus Features and Carnival Films confirmed the official title and announced the film has moved off its Christmas 2021 theatrical release date and onto a March 18, 2022 opening date.

Originial cast members returning for the theatrical sequel include Laura Carmichael as Lady Edith, Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary, Elizabeth McGovern as Cora Crawley, and two-time Academy-Award winner Maggie Smith (California Suite, The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie) as Violet Crawley. Jim Carter is Mr. Carson, Phyllis Logan is Mrs. Hughes, Penelope Wilton is Isobel Merton, and Imelda Staunton is Maud Bagshaw.

Newcomers to the world of Downton Abbey include Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, and Dominic West.

Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes wrote the screenplay and serves as producer. Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning Gareth Neame and Emmy Award-winning Liz Trubridge also produce, with BAFTA and Emmy nominated Simon Curtis (My Week with Marilyn) directing.

The 2019 Downton Abbey feature film was directed by Michael Engler and currently sits at 84% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. The PG-rated drama grossed $31 million over its domestic opening weekend and went on to pull in $193 million worldwide during its theatrical run.

A Look Back at the First Downton Abbey Film’s Description:

The television series followed the lives of the Crawley family and the servants who worked for them at the turn of the 20th century in an Edwardian English country house. The initial film followed a Royal Visit to the Crawley family and Downton staff from the King and Queen of England and ended with a ball fitting for the Royal Family.



