‘Last Chance U’ Announces Switch from Football to Basketball

Netflix’s Last Chance U is preparing for a huge shakeup. The successful series has spent four seasons covering football and will do so once again with season five. Season five will then wrap up the show’s focus on football as it launches a basketball-centric spinoff, Last Chance U: Basketball.

Season five of Last Chance U will premiere on July 28, 2020 featuring Laney College JUCO football’s Eagles. Netflix is targeting a 2021 premiere of LCU: Basketball. Season one of the spinoff focuses on the East Los Angeles Community College basketball team during their 2019-2020 season.

“We’re thrilled to be able to delve into the world of Laney College for our fifth season and to have had the opportunity to document the incredible grit and drive of these JUCO players in Oakland, CA. With this series, we always wanted to give viewers a raw behind-the-scenes look at junior college athletics and we’re excited to expand the LCU legacy onto the court with JUCO basketball,” said executive producer and director Greg Whiteley.

Last Chance U: Laney Plot:

“Netflix’s critically acclaimed, Emmy-nominated series Last Chance U returns for Season 5 in a brand new setting to give viewers a raw, authentic look at the junior college football program at Laney College in the heart of Oakland, CA. After clinching the title of state and national champions in 2018, the Laney Eagles have a hard season to follow and a lot to prove.

Going into his eighth season and having built the program from the ground up, powerhouse head coach John Beam must fight to rally the team amidst countless setbacks. Season 5 brings intensity both on and off the field as players battle injuries, stress, and personal demons while finding much-needed support in the community and taking pride in their scrappy mentality and motto ‘Laney Built.'”

On July 28, meet the players and coaches of Laney College.

While it's the last football season, a new chapter begins with Last Chance U: Basketball, coming 2021.








