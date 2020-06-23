Netflix has released a new trailer, poster, and series details for the streaming service’s revamp of the popular Unsolved Mysteries series. Six episodes of season one of Unsolved Mysteries will premiere on July 1, 2020, with the six additional new episodes arriving on an undisclosed date.

The original docuseries creators Terry Dunn Meurer and John Cosgrove of Cosgrove/Meurer Productions are involved as executive producers along with Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment.

Levy says this version is loyal to the original series. “The stories still range from supernatural occurrences to unthinkable crimes. The title music remains intact. ​Unsolved Mysteries ​originally included four cases per episode. We at 21 Laps ​— along with our partners at Cosgrove/Meurer Productions — ​made an early decision to have our storytelling dive deeper and establish a more intimate connection with the audience. To do that, you need time,” explained Levy.

“The people we’re interviewing on screen are often revisiting deeply painful experiences that are traumatic and not easy to discuss. These new episodes will each focus on a singl​e case that is produced, directed, photographed, scored and edited at a high level. ​I think audiences are going to find it very satisfying.”

Levy added, “We have also opted for a hostless format, because the late, legendary Robert Stack was a singular and irreplaceable presence. In Robert’s absence, we are letting the spirit and the strength of the stories carry the narrative. Above all, our aspiration was to make a new chapter worthy of his memory and of iconic contribution to this iconic series.

Series Details, Courtesy of Netflix:

“Fusing signature elements from the original series with contemporary immersive, character-driven storytelling, the 12 new episodes are rooted in the experiences of ordinary people who have lived the unthinkable — from the trauma of a loved one’s unexplained disappearance or horrific death, to the shock of a bizarre paranormal encounter.

Alongside detectives and journalists, family members offer clues, present theories, and identify suspects, hoping one viewer holds the key to solving the mystery.”

Directors of Volume 1:

Marcus A. Clarke:

“Mystery on the Rooftop” “No Ride Home” “Berkshire’s UFO”

Jimmy Goldblum:

“13 Minutes”

Clay Jeter:

“House of Terror” “Missing Witness”