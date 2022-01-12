Apple TV+’s released the first two official photos from the upcoming six-episode limited series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey. The first-look photos feature series star Samuel L. Jackson as the titular character.

Based on Walter Mosley’s bestselling novel, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey is described as a “gripping series about family, memory and legacy.” Mosley adapted his book for the series and was also involved as an executive producer.

Joining Oscar nominee Samuel L. Jackson in bringing Mosley’s book to life are BAFTA Award nominee Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah), Cynthia Kaye McWilliams (Coyote), Damon Gupton (Black Lightning), Marsha Stephanie Blake (I Am Your Woman), Walton Goggins (The Unicorn), and Omar Miller (Ballers).

Jackson and Mosley executive produces with Diane Houslin, Ramin Bahrani, Eli Selden and David Levine for Anonymous Content, and LaTanya Richardson. The Apple Original limited series is set to premiere on Friday, March 11, 2022 with the release of the first two episodes. New episodes will follow on subsequent Fridays.

Apple TV+’s official synopsis:

Hailing from Apple Studios, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey stars Jackson as Ptolemy Grey, an ailing man forgotten by his family, by his friends, and by even himself. Suddenly left without his trusted caretaker and on the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, Ptolemy is assigned to the care of orphaned teenager Robyn (Fishback). When they learn about a treatment that can restore Ptolemy’s dementia-addled memories, it begins a journey toward shocking truths about the past, present and future.







