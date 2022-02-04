Oscar nominee Samuel L. Jackson stars in the titular role in Apple TV+’s The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, a limited series adapted by Walter Mosley from his critically acclaimed novel. The trailer begins with Jackson as Ptolemy Grey explaining that he has things to do and needs his memory in order to do them. The lengths Ptolemy will go to to hang onto his memories will be explored over the six-episode season.

Apple TV+ will release the first two episodes on Friday, March 11, 2022. New episodes will arrive on subsequent Fridays.

In addition to Samuel L. Jackson, the cast includes BAFTA Award nominee Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah), Cynthia Kaye McWilliams (Real Husbands of Hollywood), Damon Gupton (Black Lightning), Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us), Walton Goggins (Justified), and Omar Miller (The Unicorn).

Walter Mosley and Samuel L. Jackson serve as executive producers. Diane Houslin, Ramin Bahrani, Eli Selden and David Levine for Anonymous Content, and LaTanya Richardson also executive produce.

The Plot, Courtesy of Apple TV+:

Hailing from Apple Studios, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey stars Jackson as Ptolemy Grey, an ailing man forgotten by his family, by his friends, and by even himself. Suddenly left without his trusted caretaker and on the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, Ptolemy is assigned to the care of orphaned teenager Robyn. When they learn about a treatment that can temporarily restore Ptolemy’s dementia-addled memories, it begins a journey toward shocking truths about the past, present and future.







