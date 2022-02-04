HBO’s officially announced the award-winning drama Euphoria will return for a third season. The second season’s premiere scored the highest ratings of any episode of an HBO series ever to air on HBO Max. In addition, the season two Euphoria audience is more than double that of the season one average.

HBO also reports Euphoria‘s first episode of season two was the “most social premium cable episode since the Game of Thrones finale in May 2019.” Season two premiered on January 9th and will finish up its eight episode run on February 27th.

The series stars Emmy-winner Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, and Jacob Elordi. Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid and Austin Abrams also star in season two.

Sam Levinson created the series and serves as writer, director, and executive producer. Zendaya, Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Drake, Adel “Future” Nur, Will Greenfield, Ashley Levinson, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, and Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein also executive produce. The critically acclaimed HBO series is produced in partnership with A24 and is based on the Israeli series from Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin.

“Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart. We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3,” said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming.

Euphoria Plot, Courtesy of HBO:

Euphoria centers around a group of high school students as they navigate a minefield of drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship.

Euphoria puts a fresh spin on the coming-of-age narrative, exploring the teenage landscape of substance-enhanced parties and anxiety-ridden day-to-day life with empathy and candor. The series follows 17-year-old Rue Bennett, a drug addict fresh from rehab, who’s struggling to make sense of her future. Her life changes dramatically when she meets Jules Vaughn, a girl who recently moved to town following her parents’ divorce, and like Rue is searching for where she belongs.

Season 2 details: Amidst the intertwining lives in the town of East Highland, 17-year-old Rue must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss, and addiction.







