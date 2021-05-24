‘Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ Returns to Full Studio Audiences

CBS’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is moving toward normalcy with the announcement of the series’ return to shooting in front of a full audience at The Ed Sullivan Theater. Colbert’s late night series will once again film with a live studio audience beginning Monday, June 14, 2021.

All of those in attendance will be fully vaccinated.

CBS confirmed their plans for The Late Show have been reviewed by New York and proof of being fully vaccinated will be mandatory in order to attend a shooting. Additional precautions will be in place for the staff and crew, including the continuation of daily screenings for Covid-19 symptoms.

NY has lifted its face mask mandate, and masks will be optional during filming.

“Over the last 437 days, my staff and crew (and family!) have amazed me with their professionalism and creativity as we made shows for an audience we couldn’t see or hear,” stated Colbert. “I look forward to once again doing shows for an audience I can smell and touch.”

Colbert’s The Late Show was the first late night series to return to filming after the Covid-19 pandemic shutdown pretty much everything. Colbert began by filming at home in South Carolina and then moved back into the empty Ed Sullivan Theater while still hosting guests remotely. The network reports 205 episodes have been remotely produced to date.

On May 20th A Quiet Place Part II‘s writer/director John Krasinski had the honor of being The Late Show with Stephen Colbert‘s first live in studio guest since the pandemic began in early 2020.

CBS’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs weeknights at 11:35pm ET/PT and is executive produced by Colbert, Chris Licht, Tom Purcell, and Jon Stewart.







