Jesse Plemons Joins Elizabeth Olsen in ‘Love and Death’

HBO Max announced Jesse Plemons has signed on to the original limited series Love and Death. Plemons joins Elizabeth Olsen in the series which, per HBO Max, follows “two church going couples enjoying small town family life in Texas until somebody picks up an axe.”

Elizabeth Olsen is set to play Candy Montgomery and Jesse Plemons will star as Allan Gore. Executive producer David E. Kelley is writing the limited series which is inspired by Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs as well the Texas Monthly articles “Love & Death In Silicon Prairie, Part I & II.”

In addition to Kelley and his David E. Kelley Productions, Love and Death will be executive produced by Matthew Tinker, Michael Klick, Helen Verno, Blossom Films’ Nicole Kidman and Per Saari, and Texas Monthly‘s Scott Brown and Megan Creydt. Lesli Linka Glatter in on board to direct and executive produce. Love and Death is a Lionsgate production.

Jesse Plemons’ credits include Fargo, The Irishman, I’m Thinking of Ending Things, Breaking Bad, El Camino, and Black Mirror.

Elizabeth Olsen was recently seen reprising her role as Wanda Maximoff / The Scarlet Witch opposite Paul Bettany as Vision in Disney+’s WandaVision. Olsen’s recent credits also include Sorry For Your Loss, Avengers: Endgame, Wind River, and Ingrid Goes West.

When the series was first announced earlier this month, HBO Max’s Head of Original Content, Sarah Aubrey issued a statement about the project and Olsen’s involvement. “This is a gripping story about the frustrations and desires of two women in a small town that culminates in a terrible act of violence. We are thrilled to be partnering with David, Lesli, Nicole, and Per and incredibly fortunate to have Elizabeth at the center of our story to bring out all the layers of Candy that make this story so unforgettable,” said Aubrey.







